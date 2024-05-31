Boy shot to death after teens breaking into cars run into victim, start shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County police said a boy was killed after a group of teenagers breaking into cars found someone inside one of the cars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said that around 3:30 a.m., they were flagged down at 6117 Covington Highway in DeKalb County about a boy with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators determined that when the teens discovered someone in a car they were trying to break into, they ran. One of them started shooting in the direction of the person in the car. During the gunfire, the boy was shot.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Homicide Unit is questioning one of the teens in connection to the shooting and working to identify the other teens involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

6 men shot in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say

©2024 Cox Media Group