FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Fayette County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Javontay Reed walked away from his home on Merrydale Drive in Fayetteville around noon and hasn’t been seen since.
Reed, who has autism, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 90 to 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing only an adult diaper.
Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.
