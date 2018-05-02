0 Boy Scouts of America changing its name after allowing girls

ATLANTA - The Boy Scouts of America is announcing yet another change, this time involving its name.

Starting in February, the organization says the new name for its program for kids 11 to 17 will be Scouts BSA.

The move follows the organization’s recent announcement that it will begin allowing girls age 11 to 17 into the program starting next year.

“It’s just a very natural and welcome evolution as to where scouting should be going and serving more families,” Atlanta Area Council CEO Tracy Techau said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The organization began a soft launch of a program allowing younger girls to become Cub Scouts, including a group of girls from Cobb County.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News the changes are all about giving families more choices.

“The feedback that we received from parents is they want simple. They want things that their sons and their daughters can do. It reduces family complication and it gives more choice,” Techau said.

Reaction to the decision to allow girls and to the name change on social media is mixed.

Supporters welcome the change, while critics say things should remain the same.

“Change can be hard sometimes, but without change, we do not advance as a society. What’s exciting about the evolution and the changes that the Boy Scouts of America are going through is we’re simply making the programs more available to more youth,” Techau said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.