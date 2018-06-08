Boy, 2, beaten to death in hotel room, authorities say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A 2-year-old boy is dead after he was beaten inside Stone Mountain Inn and Suites, authorities confirmed with Channel 2 Action News. His mother's boyfriend was charged in the beating, and the charges are expected to be upgraded now that the child has died
The child's mother has also been charged. Court documents reveal the boy was beaten so badly, he was brain-dead when he arrived at the hospital.
