  • Boy, 2, beaten to death in hotel room, authorities say

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    Updated:

    STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A 2-year-old boy is dead after he was beaten inside Stone Mountain Inn and Suites, authorities confirmed with Channel 2 Action News. His mother's boyfriend was charged in the beating, and the charges are expected to be upgraded now that the child has died

    The child's mother has also been charged. Court documents reveal the boy was beaten so badly, he was brain-dead when he arrived at the hospital.

    Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez is digging into the investigation and uncovers the possible warning signs -- on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy, 2, beaten to death in hotel room, authorities say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in several counties

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Dancing doctor' claimed lawsuits are racially-motivated in secret recording

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prominent attorney accused of drugging female employee at bar, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Downtown high-rise evacuated as crews investigate fire