Bomb protocol activated after residents find ‘possible grenades’ outside Cornelia City Hall

CORNELIA, Ga. — The Cornelia Police Department in Habersham County said they had to activate their bomb protocols after residents brought two possible grenades in for disposal.

Police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, when two people approached an officer outside of the police department, saying they’d found two possible hand grenades while cleaning out a house in the county.

The individuals had brought the possible grenades to the police department for safe disposal and police immediately activated the bomb protocol, evacuating the area around Cornelia City Hall.

After the evacuation, the Cornelia Fire Department and Habersham County EMS arrived on the scene, while waiting for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad to arrive to assess the possible ordnance.

“The ordnances were determined to be empty of powder but the fuses were still in place. Both ordnances were collected and taken by the GBI to be disposed of at another location,” police said.

