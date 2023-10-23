Boil water advisory lifted for cities in Fulton County

FU;TON COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management announced on Sunday night that the boil water advisory has been lifted for parts of Fulton County.

On Friday, a boil water advisory was issued for South Fulton, Union City, Palmetto, Chattahoochee Hills, and Fairburn after a large water main break.

Crews were doing repairs over the weekend after a breach on a 30-inch transmission main in the vicinity of 1041 Fairburn Road Southwest.

On Saturday, watershed management suggested that everyone who experienced a water outage or low water pressure use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, and brushing their teeth.

As of Sunday, residents no longer have to boil their water.

“Sampling has confirmed there was no contamination of the public water system. Water may be used for all purposes without boiling,” said a release from the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

The city apologized for the inconvenience and said all water pressures were normal.

