Boil water advisory in effect for city of East Point

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A boil water advisory is in effect for the City of East Point due to a 16-inch water main break at Kimmeridge and North Clark.
The city said that residents will experience little to no water pressure as crews work to make repairs.
Residents that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to “boil” all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.
Residents should continue to boil their water until they are notified by East Point water utility that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.
Emergency water tanks are located at the East Point Customer Care building (2791 East Point Street) and the City Annex (3121 Norman Berry Drive). Residents can bring their own containers or be provided with one from an East Point Water official.
For questions and/or concerns please contact the City of East Point Water Department at 404-270-7145.
