0 Bodycam video shows officers pull disabled man out of car, revealing bigger issue

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News obtained police body camera video that shows officers pulling a disabled man out of his car so it can be repossessed.

Willie Jones had fallen on hard times before police pulled him out of his car causing him even more problems. “It seems like a nightmare. It seems like a dream,” Jones said.

The 69-year-old had suffered a stroke that caused some paralysis on his left side. He was going through a divorce.

See the body camera video as Jones describes the pain he had to endure, Monday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

He had lost his job and was living in his car with his five pet turtles, but Jones said a repo man woke him up in the middle of the night in a parking lot in Southwest Atlanta in October 2017.

He asked for time to gather his medicine, important papers, clothes and turtles, but instead the repo man called police.

Officers repeatedly asked him to get out of his car. At one point a sergeant is heard saying on the video, “OK, if you’re not going to come on out, we gonna have to pull you out.”

Jones told the officers he needed to get his things and told them about his limp arm and leg brace. After more failed attempts to get him out, an officer is heard on body camera video saying, “If that’s the case, we’re going to give him some Georgia power.”

Channel 2's Dave Huddleston details what happened next and a second instance of Atlanta police appearing to get involved in civil matters, which is against the law -- Monday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.