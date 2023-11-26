Body of passenger who was thrown from boat during accident recovered in Ga. lake, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed after officials say he was involved in a boating accident.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials said on Friday at 2:13 p.m., game wardens received reports of a possible drowning on Lake Seminole near Sealy’ Boat Landing.

According to the investigation, the boat driver was returning to the boat landing when he drifted outside of the channel markers and hit a stump. When he hit the stump, a passenger was ejected from the boat.

The driver told officials he tried to pull the victim back into the boat but could not.

Authorities with Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Grady/Decatur Fire Rescue began searching for the victim.

On Saturday at 12:25 p.m., authorities found the body of the victim in 14 feet of water.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No further information has been provided.

