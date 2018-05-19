  • Body found inside car near busy road

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a body was found inside a car in a wooded area near a busy road in Clayton County. 

    Clayton County police said the car is near the intersection of Old National Highway and Jonesboro Road. 

    Police told Channel 2 Action News at this point they don’t know anything else about how the car or the body got to the location. 

