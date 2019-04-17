Body found in river in Lumpkin County, officials say

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A body was found in a river in Lumpkin County Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office confirms.
Officials from Lumpkin and White counties are working to recover the body from the Chestatee River.
The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, Lumpkin County Fire/EMS, the White County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are all at the scene.
The victim has not been identified.
We're working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}