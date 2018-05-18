Body found in ditch in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A body was found in a ditch in Lithonia, and an investigation is underway.
Investigators believe a man was struck by a car, and his body was found near the intersection of Thompson Mill and Rock Springs roads, DeKalb County police Lt. Lonzy Robinson said Friday.
No other details were released.
