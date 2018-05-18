  • Body found in ditch in DeKalb County, police say

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A body was found in a ditch in Lithonia, and an investigation is underway.

    Investigators believe a man was struck by a car, and his body was found near the intersection of Thompson Mill and Rock Springs roads, DeKalb County police Lt. Lonzy Robinson said Friday.

    No other details were released.

