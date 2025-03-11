Body found in the east GA woods identified as 69-year-old homicide victim

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. — The Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found in the woods last month.

Deputies say their investigators and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they identified David J. Stewart, 69, through medical and dental records.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say they are treating Stewart’s death as a homicide.

A person of interest has been detained in another state.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Feb. 25, the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from someone who found a body off Double Bridges Road.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone who had contact with Stewart “as a neighbor, friend or delivery person or may have went by his house” to reach out to them at 706-743-8101 or by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group