Body found in the east GA woods identified as 69-year-old homicide victim

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. — The Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found in the woods last month.
Deputies say their investigators and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they identified David J. Stewart, 69, through medical and dental records.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators say they are treating Stewart’s death as a homicide.
A person of interest has been detained in another state.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Severe weather threat increasing for late Saturday, Sunday morning across north Georgia
- Atlanta police confirm arrest of man accused of slashing homeless tents
- Suspect in 77-year-old woman’s murder hasn’t had his mental health evaluation yet
On Feb. 25, the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from someone who found a body off Double Bridges Road.
The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone who had contact with Stewart “as a neighbor, friend or delivery person or may have went by his house” to reach out to them at 706-743-8101 or by clicking here.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group