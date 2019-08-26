Body found after Paulding County firefighters put out car fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Paulding County say they are searching for a killer after firefighters found a body when the put out a car fire early this morning.
Investigators said Paulding County Fire and Rescue was called out to Vinson Mountain Crossing in Rockmart just before 1 a.m. after someone saw the car on fire.
Once firefighters put the fire out, they found the body inside.
