Boat explodes on Lake Lanier, injuring 6 people including 2 teens

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters say two teenagers and an adult were seriously injured and several other people were hurt when a boat exploded on Lake Lanier Sunday.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at a gas dock in the Margaritaville resort’s Port of Indecision.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the boat exploded while refueling. A burning jet ski that drifted from the fire caught a nearby dock on fire, Hall County fire officials said.

Fire crews found the boat and dock engulfed in flames. Six people were injured.

A 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. A 39-year-old woman was taken to Grady by ambulance. Three other people refused to go to the hospital.

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the incident.

The victims identities and conditions have not been released.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the lake Sunday night, where witnesses shared videos of the frightening moments the boat burst into flames.

“It was a huge billow of black smoke. There was a boat burning and a jet ski burning and the jet ski went under the dock, and it started burning,” a witness said.

The accident happened during the busy Mother’s Day weekend holiday.

Earlier Sunday, the body of a 23-year-old man was recovered after he jumped off a pontoon boat and did not resurface.