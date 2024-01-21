Blood center asks hospitals to delay elective surgeries due to critical blood shortage

GEORGIA — A blood center that serves hospitals in Georgia is recommending they hold off on elective surgeries for a few days because they are critically low on blood supplies.

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit regional blood center that serves counties in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

They are recommending that the hospitals they serve should delay elective surgeries until at least Wednesday, Jan. 24 so they can rebuild their inventory.

Blood Assurance says the shortage is due to a significant decrease in blood donations related to the recent cold weather and an increase in emergency use from several massive blood transfusions in the last 24 hours.

According to Blood Assurance, they had less than a half-day supply of most blood types on their shelves as of Thursday afternoon.

Many donation centers that would normally be closed on the weekend were open this weekend to collect additional donations.

“It’s important to note that this is the community’s blood supply,” Blood Assurance President and CEO Dr. Liz Culler said. “Blood Assurance is the steward of the blood units. It’s up to the public to make sure we can provide an adequate supply to hospitals treating patients with traumatic injuries and debilitating illnesses. We need you now more than ever.”

