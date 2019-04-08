  • BIG NEWS: 'Tamron Hall Show' coming to Channel 2!

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Tamron Hall made a big announcement Monday on her official Twitter account: Her show is coming to WSB-TV Channel 2 in September!

    Hall posted an exciting message to her nearly 400,000 followers:

    "Welcome to Atlanta! WSB-TV Channel 2 in Atlanta will be carrying my daytime talk show starting Sept. 9 at 3 p.m.," Hall said in the video.

    “Tamron Hall Show” premieres on Channel 2 at 3 p.m. on Sept. 9.

    More details will be announced soon.

