BIG NEWS: 'Tamron Hall Show' coming to Channel 2!

ATLANTA - Tamron Hall made a big announcement Monday on her official Twitter account: Her show is coming to WSB-TV Channel 2 in September!
Hall posted an exciting message to her nearly 400,000 followers:
It just got “Hotlanta” in my kitchen & it’s not because I’m cooking. Big news just hit my inbox! The most powerful station in #Atlanta, @wsbtv Ch 2 will air the @tamronhallshow!— Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) April 8, 2019
Follow @tamronhallshow for more updates & where to watch when we premiere on 9-9-19. #TamFam pic.twitter.com/UOMB9Bnwte
"Welcome to Atlanta! WSB-TV Channel 2 in Atlanta will be carrying my daytime talk show starting Sept. 9 at 3 p.m.," Hall said in the video.
“Tamron Hall Show” premieres on Channel 2 at 3 p.m. on Sept. 9.
More details will be announced soon.
