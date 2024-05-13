Biden to hold 2024 campaign event day before Morehouse commencement speech

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden will have a packed schedule in Atlanta this upcoming weekend.

The White House announced that Biden will hold a re-election campaign event on Saturday, the day before he will deliver the commencement speech at Morehouse College.

The White House did not say where or what time the event will be held.

Morehouse’s decision to invite Biden to give the commencement speech has been met with mixed reaction.

Some members of the faculty, alumni, and students have signed an online petition about Biden and the speech.

“The general feeling on the ground is that we don’t want him here,” student Malik P. said. “It’s very obvious that we’re being used to score political points and get more Black votes. It is so obvious that it’s just about the presidential campaign.”

Morehouse President Dr. David A. Thomas said the university is honored to have him, citing his administration’s investments for historically Black colleges and universities.

“This moment transcends Morehouse; it coincides with a critical juncture in our nation’s history as we navigate an election year marked by contention and divisiveness. As an institution and a community, we bear a profound responsibility and obligation to be the beacon of hope and progress in these challenging times. We must take intentional, strategic action that serves the present moment and the collective future of our country and the world,” Thomas said.

