Better Business Bureau wants taxpayers to be on alert as Tax Day approaches

We've learned about scam artists targeting taxpayers in the metro-area. They're using a phone trick to prey on unsuspecting victims.
Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez talked to one man they've targeted who said they just would not give up.
The Better Business Bureau wants consumers to be on alert.
Police say the con artists will use the 202 D.C. area code since many federal agencies are in Washingt, D.C., but many of the calls the criminals are making are from overseas using voice over internet protocol or phone services like Skype or Magicjack.
While, the local resident we spoke to quickly recognized the scam for what it was. He says, he wants to share his story in hopes that no one is conned with today's tax deadline.
“By spreading this knowledge I hope we can reduce the number of people who call victim to this crime," Manoj Madhavam said.
Local law enforcement agencies have made it a point to mention that this is a huge problem on their social media pages.
If you think you’ve been a victim, you’re urged to give police a call.
