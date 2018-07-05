0 BeltLine CEO McGowan likely to take top Seattle recruiting job, sources say

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News and our investigative partners at the Atlanta Journal Constitution have learned that the head of the Atlanta BeltLine is likely to leave for another job in Seattle.

Brian McGowan took over as head of the 23-mile long intown development district only 10 months ago.

A source with knowledge of the deal says McGowan is the only finalist for a regional economic development post in Seattle.

If The deal goes through, that will mean another key position that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has to fill.

McGowan joined the BeltLine less than a year ago, replacing Paul Morris. If McGowan departs as expected, it will create yet another major job opening that Bottoms will have to fill in her cabinet, including a new general manager for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The BeltLine is one of the city’s most popular amenities and has been a boon for development along the 22-mile loop of trails. The BeltLine also is expected to receive substantial funding for rapid transit — long a planned central component of the necklace of trails — from the half-penny MARTA transit sales tax that voters approved in 2016.

Many BeltLine supports have been dismayed the project didn't receive funding to complete the entire transit loop in the transit system's expansion plan released earlier this year. But that proposal could change.

But the vacancy at CEO will mean the organization will be without its top leader at a crucial moment in planning for future Beltline transit.

Prior to running the Beltline, McGowan had a key position in economic development strategy at international law firm Dentons, and he served as chief operating officer of the Metro Atlanta Chamber and as CEO of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development arm.

McGowan also served in top economic development posts under Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in California and in the Commerce Department under President Barack Obama.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.