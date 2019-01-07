Beloved grandmother killed after a driver hit her, took off

ATLANTA - A beloved grandmother is gone after a driver hit her and then took off.
On Friday night around 10:15, Atlanta police said an SUV hit Marcella Bellamy on James Jackson Parkway, near Proctor Creek in northwest Atlanta. Officers said the driver just kept going.
No arrests have been made.
Bellamy recently found out she was cancer-free and would have celebrated her 70th birthday in March.
For the first time, we're hearing from her devastated family, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
