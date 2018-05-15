  • Beloved crossing guard's death prompts new speed radars near school

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police pulled over several drivers caught speeding in a school zone along Veteran’s Memorial Highway Tuesday morning. That’s where new speed radars were added following an accident that killed a beloved crossing guard.

    One of the radars is located in front of Lindley Middle School. The goal is to remind drivers of their speed.

    The speed limit drops to 25 miles per hour once drivers cross into the school zone.

    Last November, Edna Umeh was hit and killed by a driver while she directed traffic. 

    LaMonte Whitaker was arrested in the crash. Police said he was driving more than 20 miles over the speed limit in the designated school zone when he struck Umeh. Whitaker is not accused of murder, but he was indicted on vehicular homicide charges.

    We speak with the victim's family about the new additions to keep others safe -- on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

