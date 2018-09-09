Bed fire leads to roof collapse in Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Fire officials say a mattress went up in a flames leading to a partial roof collapse in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett County fire crews responded to a house fire on Hearthstone Circle at around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Pictures of the fire show the intense flames firefighters worked to knock down.
According to a release sent to Channel 2 Action News by the Gwinnett County Fire Department, the fire had already moved through the roof of the one-story home by the time crews arrived.
Fire officials told us two teenagers were in the bedroom when the fire started.
No injuries were reported.
