Bed fire leads to roof collapse in Gwinnett County home

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Fire officials say a mattress went up in a flames leading to a partial roof collapse in Lawrenceville.

    Gwinnett County fire crews responded to a house fire on Hearthstone Circle at around 8 p.m. Saturday.

    Pictures of the fire show the intense flames firefighters worked to knock down.

    According to a release sent to Channel 2 Action News by the Gwinnett County Fire Department, the fire had already moved through the roof of the one-story home by the time crews arrived.

    Fire officials told us two teenagers were in the bedroom when the fire started.

    No injuries were reported.

