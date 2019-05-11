  • RIGHT NOW: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lumpkin, White, Dawson

    By: Courtney Martinez

    It's the start of a wet and stormy Saturday. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking a thunderstorms and showers that are making their way across parts of north Georgia.

    A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lumpkin, White and Dawson counties until 7 a.m.

    Much of north Georgia is under a level 1 threat for severe storms Saturday. On Mother's Day, the chance for severe weather rises to a level 2 threat. 

