RIGHT NOW: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lumpkin, White, Dawson

It's the start of a wet and stormy Saturday. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking a thunderstorms and showers that are making their way across parts of north Georgia.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lumpkin, White and Dawson counties until 7 a.m.
Severe T-storm Warning for Lumpkin, SW White, and NW Dawson counties until 7AM. Gusty winds and hail possible. Near Dahlonega moving east at 35 mph. pic.twitter.com/hnM3V0KqkS— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) May 11, 2019
Much of north Georgia is under a level 1 threat for severe storms Saturday. On Mother's Day, the chance for severe weather rises to a level 2 threat.
We're using the most advanced weather technology to pinpoint the areas that could see the strongest storms, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
Good AM! We're off to a stormy start in parts of NW Georgia. Storms with heavy rain moving through Gordon & Gilmer counties. I'll be tracking it starting at 6AM. See you soon. pic.twitter.com/di7PFPRQvd— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) May 11, 2019
