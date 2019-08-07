ATLANTA - There is a chance for an isolated showers for some people this morning, as more children go Back 2 School today.
Students in Douglas, Bartow, Hall, Oconee, city of Buford, Union, Fannin, Oglethorpe, Heard, Gilmer, Rabun, city of Gainesville, Carroll, city of Cartersville, Habersham and Walker counties are back in school today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that because there was no rain Tuesday, it means there is more moisture this morning.
We're using advanced weather technology to track a system that could bring heavy rain to parts of north Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
There is a lot of rain and storms west of the area this morning.
The chance for rain remains through the rest of the week.
