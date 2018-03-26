Tractor-trailer hits house in Cartersville

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Firefighters are on the scene after a tractor-trailer hit a house in Cartersville Monday.
The Bartow County Fire Department told Channel 2 Action News that the crash happened at Redcomb Drive and Porter Street. The truck flipped onto its side, hitting the very corner of the home. No one was injured.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene as crews worked to remove the truck. Watch the live video below.
