  • Tractor-trailer hits house in Cartersville

    CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Firefighters are on the scene after a tractor-trailer hit a house in Cartersville Monday.

    The Bartow County Fire Department told Channel 2 Action News that the crash happened at Redcomb Drive and Porter Street. The truck flipped onto its side, hitting the very corner of the home. No one was injured.

