Student arrested for bringing airsoft gun to Cartersville high School

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — The Cartersville Police Department arrested a student on a weapons charge at Cartersville High School on Thursday.

According to the Cartersville City Schools, a student brought an airsoft gun to campus on Oct. 2.

The student, identified by police as 18-year-old Jayden Andersen, faces a single charge of carrying a weapon without a license on school property.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident itself happened in the morning around 8:25 a.m., causing the fire alarm to go off, police said.

While the alarm was triggered, school district officials said the isolated nature of the incident did not require initiating a lockdown.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers said in a report that the fire alarm activated due to being activated in the Humanities Building men’s restroom.

Cameras were reviewed by police and showed multiple male juveniles leaving the restroom as the alarm went off.

When school administrators searched them, they found Anderson with an airsoft gun in his backpack.

Anderson was taken into custody after admitting the weapon was his and he was taken to the Bartow County Jail.

School district officials said they would pursue the matter in line with the full legal and school disciplinary procedures in place.

“Maintaining a positive learning environment is a top priority at Cartersville City Schools and we will address any disruption to the safety of our schools with decisive and resolute action,” a district spokesperson said.

It was unclear if any other students would be disciplined in connection to the incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group