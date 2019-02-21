Man shot after allegedly trying to run over deputy booked into Bartow County Jail

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot after allegedly trying to run over a Georgia deputy during a chase Friday has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.
Charles Allen Brock, 47, of Cartersville, faces 20 charges in Bartow County, including eight charges in connection with the chase that prompted the officer-involved shooting, jail records show.
Bartow County Deputy Matthew Aliberti attempted to pull Brock over for a traffic violation, but he wouldn’t stop and drove away, the GBI said. Brock’s vehicle and Aliberti’s patrol car ended up driving into a ditch near 4956 Country Lane in Acworth.
Aliberti got out of his car, which is when Brock “attempted to run over Deputy Aliberti with his vehicle,” the GBI said. Aliberti fired multiple shots at Brock, hitting him, AJC.com previously reported.
Brock was taken to Kennestone Hospital before being released and booked into the Bartow County Jail on Wednesday. No one else was injured.
A female passenger in the vehicle was not injured, but she was arrested on unrelated charges, the GBI said. Neither her name nor the charges she faces were provided.
Brock faces aggravated assault, attempting to elude police, reckless driving and five other driving-related charges in connection with Friday’s chase, jail records show. He faces 12 other charges related to three other incidents, including felonies such as theft, entering auto and second-degree criminal damage to property.
As of Wednesday night, he remained in jail without bond.
The GBI was called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
