Deadly crash causes heavy delays on I-75

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned two people have died in a crash on I-75 northbound.
We're working on gathering more information for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Channel 2's Mark Arum first reported the crash at Red Top Mountain Road around 6:30 a.m. during Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Bartow Co.: Injury crash...I-75/nb at Red Top Mountain Rd. Only 1 left lane open. Major delays. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/OsJMFiW5CW— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) May 9, 2018
Sgt. Jonathan Rogers with the Bartow County Sheriff's Office told Channel 2 Action News two people died.
That crash is being investigated by the Emerson Police Department.
