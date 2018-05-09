  • Deadly crash causes heavy delays on I-75

    Updated:

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned two people have died in a crash on I-75 northbound. 

    We're working on gathering more information for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    Channel 2's Mark Arum first reported the crash at Red Top Mountain Road around 6:30 a.m. during Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    Sgt. Jonathan Rogers with the Bartow County Sheriff's Office told Channel 2 Action News two people died. 

    That crash is being investigated by the Emerson Police Department. 

