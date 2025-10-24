Cartersville High student seriously hurt colliding into trailer on highway, GSP says

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A Cartersville High School student was seriously hurt when he ran into the side of a utility trailer Friday morning, Georgia State Patrol said.
Preliminary information indicates that the 17-year-old student was running from administrators when he ran off campus and across Georgia Highway 41, the Georgia State Patrol said.
The student ran into the side of a utility trailer that was being towed by a pickup truck, getting serious injuries to his legs.
Cartersville City Schools says the investigation is being handled by the Georgia State Patrol.
