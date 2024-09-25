Bartow County woman charged with trying to kidnap boy playing at neighbor’s house

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman has been arrested after investigators say she tried to kidnap a child from a mobile home park.

According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Cathleen Marie Slye was arrested on Saturday after they say she walked off with a child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies say they were called to a mobile home park on Saddle Club Drive where a man said his son had been playing with a friend at a neighbor’s house when Slye tried to walk off with him.

The neighbor told deputies that Slye had already been on their porch earlier that day trying to take cigarettes and a lighter before spotting her holding the child’s hand and walking away.

After she got about 10 to 12 feet away, they yelled for her to stop and she dropped the boy’s hand. The neighbors watched her as she walked around the neighborhood until deputies could arrive.

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident report says that deputies tried asking her what happened several times, but couldn’t get a straight answer.

She was arrested and charged with kidnapping. She’s currently being held in the Bartow County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Julie Chrisley resentencing: Judge restores reality star's original sentence

©2024 Cox Media Group