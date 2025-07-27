Bartow County deputy honored for saving man’s life after motorcycle crash

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff Millsap with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office honored a deputy for his heroic actions earlier this month.

Sgt. Dalton Gillman responded to a serious motorcycle accident on July 13 on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 306.

The rider’s legs were severely injured.

Gillman was able to respond to the crash just one minute after being dispatched.

The rider was experiencing massive blood loss from his injuries.

Gillman applied a tourniquet to each leg, and when the rider began to lose consciousness, Gillman performed sternum rubs and kept the rider engaged in conversation to ensure he didn’t fall unconscious.

The sheriff’s office said Gillman’s swift actions saved the man’s life.

He was awarded the Life Saving Service Award for his efforts.

