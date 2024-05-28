8 more charged related to pair of Cartersville shootings, making 11 total arrests

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Eleven people are facing charges related to two shootings in Cartersville that police have connected to one another.

Cartersville police say they were called to a shooting on Lee and Walker streets in late April. They didn’t find a victim, but later a man arrived at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center with a gunshot.

Three people were arrested related to that shooting, including Ronald Michelle Osburn and MaKayla Ann Tanner.

Tanner was released from the Bartow County Jail the next day, but Osburn is still being held there.

Earlier this month, officers found a car that had been shot up on Stokley Street. Luckily, the driver and passenger escaped serious injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says this shooting was related to the first one, but did not comment on how.

Seven more adults and a juvenile, whose identity has not been released, have been arrested in connection to both shootings.

Deon Shaquille Burton, Joseph Kennemore, Jeremiah Keith Lambert, Jaylen Reece Sisson, Zakavious Slocum and Jesus Deshawn Williams were arrested and face two counts of aggravated assault. All of them are being held in the Bartow County Jail.

Naudia Renee Carter was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension. She was released from jail the day after her arrest.

It’s unclear what charges the juvenile faces.

