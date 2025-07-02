60-year-old woman drowns at Allatoona Lake

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman drowned at Allatoona Lake Tuesday afternoon.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reported that a 60-year-old woman was swimming in Allatoona Lake in the McKaskey Creek area when she suffered a medical emergency.

Family members recovered her face down in the water. She was wearing a ski belt at the time.

Despite CPR conducted at the scene, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

