Troopers urge driver to come forward who left deadly wreck that killed 7-year-old

EMERSON, Ga. — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver responsible for a crash on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County that ejected a 7-year-old boy from a pickup truck and injured three others.

The incident happened on Monday as many were returning home from the Labor Day holiday.

A white passenger vehicle reportedly collided with a Camry, which then crashed into an SUV.

The impact caused the SUV to overturn and hit a pickup truck, ejecting the young boy.

“I think it’s horrible. It’s very sad that that little boy was ejected from the vehicle,” said Rhonda Green, a driver who witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Georgia State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying the hit-and-run driver.

The driver of the white passenger vehicle fled the scene after causing the crash.

The 7-year-old boy was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital, while three other injured individuals were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The condition of the boy remains unknown as the hospital cannot release information without a name.

Green shared her personal connection to such tragedies with Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

“My oldest daughter was killed in a car wreck 20 years ago. So definitely, my heart goes out to that family,” she said.

GSP urges anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver to come forward.

©2025 Cox Media Group