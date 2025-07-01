Girl donates stuffed animal collection to help comfort children in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office received a generous donation on Monday that will bring comfort to children facing challenging situations.

The sheriff’s office thanked Seleh Jones on its Facebook page for donating her entire stuffed animal collection.

The department says her donation will provide comfort and a sense of security to children who need it most.

“This gesture from Selah is not just about the toys; it’s about the message of hope and compassion that accompanies them. It’s a testament to the power of giving and the profound difference it can make. Selah’s actions remind us that no matter our age or circumstances, we can all make a positive impact in the lives of others,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

