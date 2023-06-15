Explosive device found in metro Atlanta park blown up by authorities, police say

WINDER, Ga. — Police in Winder were called to City Pond Park on Wednesday afternoon where they found a possible explosive device.

Officers say they were initially called to the parks for reports of a person who had threatened to harm themselves.

Winder police found the person hiding in the woods and called for backup when they determined there was a suspected explosive device.

Eventually, negotiators were able to get the person to leave the woods and leave the explosive device behind.

The University of Georgia Police Bomb Unit came to the park and began to analyze the device. They determined it was too dangerous to move.

The device was then blown up in the park.

Police say once they arrived on the scene, the public was not in any danger.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear if the person who brought the device into the park will face charges.

