2 arrested in Winder after traffic stop search finds stolen gun, multiple drugs in vehicle

WINDER, Ga. — A Lilburn man and a Lawrenceville woman were arrested in Winder after a traffic stop turned into a drug seizure.

The incident happened on March 17. The Winder Police Department said they pulled Michael Anthony Johnson and Jikeela Selina wicks were stopped by police because Wicks was driving a vehicle with a suspended registration and without valid insurance.

During the stop, officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle so officers searched it.

Winder police said the officers found “numerous bags of suspected marijuana, a scale, several THC vape cartridges and a Smith and Wesson handgun that was reported stolen out of Cobb County.”

After their arrests, police took the two to the Barrow County Detention Center, where Johnson was found to also be concealing oxycodone and mushrooms. When running his records, officials learned Johnson was also a convicted felon, according to police.

Johnson was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, possession of drugs not in original container, crossing a guard line with drugs and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Wicks faces charges of driving with suspended registration, driving without insurance and possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

While Wicks has since been released after posting bail on a $2,000 bond, Johnson remains in the Barrow County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.

