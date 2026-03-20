Barbecue spot burns down in metro Atlanta

ROME, Ga. — A much-loved barbecue restaurant in Floyd county burned down on Tuesday night.

The Rome-Floyd Fire Department was sent to 1001 North Broad Street, Ole Tymers BBQ, to respond to a heavy fire scene.

The department said two engine companies were needed to put the fire out, after arriving to a scene full of heavy smoke and flames.

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Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control, but the department said the business sustained significant damage.

Owner Julie Anne Couey Owens posted pictures and messages about the fire online, saying she was grateful no one was inside but sad about the damage.

Owens encouraged customers to visit the company’s Armuchee location instead, saying that the “restaurant ain’t done yet.”

The fire department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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