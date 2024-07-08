The Bachelorette: Meet the 2 men from metro Atlanta looking to win over Jenn

Jenn Tran begins her journey to find love with “The Bachelorette” premiere Monday night. Two men from metro Atlanta hope Cupid’s arrow will hit at least one of them.

Tran, who is making history as the first Asian-American lead in the franchise, will meet 25 men throughout the two-hour premiere starting at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

That includes Matt, a 27-year-old from Atlanta, and Thomas N., a 31-year-old from Tucker.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Matt works as an insurance executive in his family’s business in Atlanta. Matt says he loves to hike, make music and spend time with his dog.

“He’s also really into meditation and hopes to find a woman who is all Zen, no drama. Matt’s dream date is exploring a museum with the woman of his dreams and talking about all the different art pieces. His parents are still together and very much in love, so he’s looking for a love story like theirs. Hopefully Matt will go from Zen to Jenn,” his bio reads.

Among his fun facts, Matt says he dreams of climbing Mount Everest one day.

TRENDING STORIES:

Thomas works as a retirement adviser in Tucker and loves to honor his Vietnamese heritage and culture.

“His family has been through a lot, and he hopes to find a love as strong as what his parents have. Thomas N. is looking for a future wife who loves him for him and is ready to start a family.”

Thomas says he enjoys swimming and going out on a boat his friends. According to his fun facts, Thomas plans on traveling to every continent and went cliff diving once in Italy.

The Bachelorette airs every Monday night on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group