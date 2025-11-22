Baby born in Buc-ee’s parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A baby was born in a Buc-ee’s parking lot in Springfield, Missouri, early Saturday morning after her parents realized they wouldn’t make it to the hospital in time.

CNN affiliate KYTV reports that Nathan and Jena Birdsong were on their way to the hospital at 3 a.m. when they had to pull over at a Buc-ee’s because baby Elaina was ready to arrive.

“I delivered her at 3:16. By 3:17, that’s when I seen Stratford PD start coming in the parking lot,” said Nathan Birdsong, who was guided by a representative from Mercy Hospital over the phone.

Nathan Birdsong called 911 when they stopped at the Buc-ee’s, and a representative from Mercy Hospital provided instructions over the phone to help him deliver the baby.

By the time police arrived at the scene, Elaina had already been born, and both she and her mother were reported to be happy and healthy.

The unexpected delivery in the parking lot ended happily, with both mother and child doing well after the quick arrival of baby Elaina.

