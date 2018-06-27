Authorities search for escaped inmate in Butts County

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The Butts County Sheriff's Office said they are searching from an escaped inmate.
Authorities say Danny Ray Bennett disappeared in the area of Kermit Williams Road and Hwy 16, also known as Wallace Road, in Butts County.
Bennett last seen wearing white pants, a white shirt with blue stripes and black work boots. He was last spotted in the area of Colwell Road along Cabnin Creek.
Bennett has been servicing time on burglary charges out of Franklin County.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
