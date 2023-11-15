Augusta woman arrested, deputies seek man after 4-year-old accidentally shoots himself

AUGUSTA, Ga. — An Augusta woman was arrested for cruelty to children and deputies are searching for another suspect after a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself on Sunday.

WRDW reports that just before 11 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1900 block of Murphy Road to reports of a child suffering from a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived, they found the boy with at least one gunshot wound, WRDW reports.

The boy was hospitalized. His condition has not been released.

Brittany Ryans, 35, was arrested on five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Ladarion Christopher Ryans, 19, is being sought on the same charges.

Ladarion Ryans is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Investigator Ananias Reese or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.

