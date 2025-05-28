Augusta man pleads guilty to filing bogus income tax returns, getting his clients massive refunds

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A man who ran a “ghost” tax preparation business in Augusta is waiting to learn what his sentence will be after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to court documents, Allen Brown, 41, and others operated a “ghost” tax preparation business in Augusta and at two other locations, including a church and his home.

Brown failed to identify himself as a paid preparer on the federal income tax returns he prepared.

As a “ghost” preparer, Brown lied about income to qualify his clients for tax credits, claimed fake deductions to boost the amount of the refund, and charged his clients a percentage of their tax refund.

Brown offered his customers two tiers of filing options: the “Standard” option and the “I’m Not Scared” option.

The “Standard” option usually resulted in a fraudulent tax return of $2,000 - $9,000.

The “I’m Not Scared” option often resulted in a fraudulent tax return of $14,000 - $30,000.

Brown required his customers to pay him a 10% fee on each refund he got them.

Brown faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a period of supervised release, restitution, and financial penalties.

