  • Well-known Atlanta attorney accused of cashing clients' settlement checks

    By: Justin Gray

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A well-known Atlanta attorney is being sued by several of his former clients.

    Attorney Neil Flit of Neil Flit & Associates has appeared on several television ads, promising five-star services. But now, he's facing a flurry of lawsuits and is under investigation by the state Supreme Court. 

    Some clients say Flit took their settlement checks, one made out for $437,000, for himself. Others say he dropped the ball and ignored their cases altogether.

    "It spiraled out of control, and his clients were left holding the bag," said attorney William Ney, who represents several former clients of Flit.

    TODAY AT 5 P.M.: See the attorney's reaction when we tried to get his side of the story. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories