Attention parents: 100s of convicted sex offenders have disappeared in Georgia

ATLANTA - A crackdown on sex offenders in more than 65 Georgia counties has resulted in a surprising statistic. Nearly 400 sex offenders have disappeared.
From Sept. 13 through Sept. 21, sheriff’s offices from across the state teamed up to track sex offenders down.
They made dozens of arrests. But 384 offenders were nowhere to be found.
“I can't even comprehend that. It's beyond my understand. How can they disappear? said parent Patricia Randolph.
