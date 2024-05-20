Attention, drivers! State moving forward with plans for new express toll lanes on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The state is moving ahead with plans to build express toll lanes along Georgia 400.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking at plans from two firms to add the lanes in Fulton and Forsyth counties.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned that a 16-mile stretch of Ga. 400 will get the lanes.

The lanes will extend from the North Springs MARTA station to McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County. In fact, GDOT just completed work on a bridge on Kimball Bridge Road to accommodate the lanes.

It’s one of three bridges being replaced along Ga. 400 to make way for the express toll lanes. GDOT plans to select a contractor by this fall with construction beginning at the end of 2025.

GDOT’s first attempt to build toll lanes on Ga. 400 was derailed three years ago. That’s because the state transportation board rejected the proposal, which exceeded $1.7 billion budget for the project.

