Attempted homicide suspect caught in Georgia after leaving South Carolina with kids in car

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — The Towns County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man wanted in South Carolina for attempted homicide.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies performed a felony traffic s top near the Ridges subdivision on Hwy 76.
Two young children were safely taken out of the vehicle and were placed in protective custody, the sheriff’s office said.
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The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is leading the investigation and the Towns County Sheriff’s Office will not release more information at this time.
In a statement posted to SLED’s media pages, the agency said the children in the car were four- and six-years-old and were abducted by Juan Carlos Morales around noon on Friday.
Morales was captured just before 3 p.m. in Georgia that afternoon.
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