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Attempted homicide suspect caught in Georgia after leaving South Carolina with kids in car

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Attempted homicide suspect caught in Georgia after leaving South Carolina with kids in car
By WSBTV.com News Staff

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — The Towns County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man wanted in South Carolina for attempted homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies performed a felony traffic s top near the Ridges subdivision on Hwy 76.

Two young children were safely taken out of the vehicle and were placed in protective custody, the sheriff’s office said.

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The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is leading the investigation and the Towns County Sheriff’s Office will not release more information at this time.

In a statement posted to SLED’s media pages, the agency said the children in the car were four- and six-years-old and were abducted by Juan Carlos Morales around noon on Friday.

Morales was captured just before 3 p.m. in Georgia that afternoon.

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