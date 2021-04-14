Atlanta’s ‘Vision Zero’ plan is lowering speed limits with hopes of increasing safety on city street

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta announced as part of the “Vision Zero” plan, many speed limits throughout the city are being reduced to 25 miles per hour.

The city started updating the signage to reflect the speed limits in many areas in February. This change should be noticeable pretty much everywhere in the city of Atlanta. These new and lower speed limits will be enforced on three-quarters of the city’s streets.

“It would be a good thing if people would slow down a bit,” cyclist Vance Cheatham said.

The city has been working for over a month, updating signs around the city.

“I think the signs would basically serve as a reminder that we really do need you to go 25 miles an hour,” Cheatham said.

Cheatham bikes to work in midtown and walks to many other places nearby. He thinks this will bring some calm to the area.

“To make life easier for bicyclists and pedestrians, especially inside the perimeter is a very good idea,” Cheatham said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement: “Our vision zero plan is designed to reduce vehicular incidents and ensure residents and visitors alike are safe on our streets – regardless of their method of transportation.”

This initiative to make the streets safer for pedestrians is welcomed by walkers like Kristi Humphrey.

“I almost get hit in crosswalks on a daily basis,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey lives on Peachtree Street and walks it daily. She said she supports the new plan.

“Hopefully, by seeing the signs, they will be aware that there are people out there,” Humphrey said.

“Vision Zero” will utilize a safer street design and speed management strategies.

Cheatham believes this is a good start and is “just glad the mayor is paying attention to it.”