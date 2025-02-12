Atlanta’s OutKast, The Black Crowes nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the nominees for the Class of 2025 and there are two Atlanta groups up for consideration.

OutKast and The Black Crowes are among the 14 performers and groups who were nominated on Wednesday morning. The other nominees include Bad Company, Billy Idol, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Mariah Carey, Phish, Oasis, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

OutKast remains one of the most commercially successful and influential hip-hop artists of all-time.

Antwan “Big Boi” Patton and Andre “Andre 3000″ Benjamin joined forces in 1992 after they met as teenagers in Atlanta. OutKast released its debut album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” in 1994 and the single “Player’s Ball” reached No. 1 on the Billboard rap charts.

The duo’s influence only grew from there, with their next two albums “ATLiens” in 1996 and “Aquemini” in 1998 going double and triple platinum respectively.

OutKast has won six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” and Best Rap Album for “Stankonia.”

The Black Crowes first formed in Atlanta in 1980s with brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, who attended Walton High School, at the helm. The band released their first studio album “Shake Your Money Maker” in 1990. The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard charts and featured hits “Hard to Handle” and “She Talks to Angels.”

The Black Crowes was nominated for two Grammys for Best New Artist in 1991 and Best Rock Album in 2024.

How does the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame decide the class each year? The voting panel consists of over 1,200 artists, historians and music industry professionals from around the world. Each voter must consider the nominees’ complete bodies of work and their influence on music.

Fans are also able to cast their votes. The fan vote will be open on vote.rockhall.com until April 21.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will announce the Class of 2025 later this spring and the induction ceremony will take place this fall.

